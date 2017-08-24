1 dead in Alaska plane crash
By KFQD News
Aug 24, 2017 @ 6:38 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say one person has died in a plane crash near a village southwest of Anchorage.

Troopers say responders have confirmed the pilot’s death after the wreckage was found near Chakachamna Lake, about 50 miles west of Tyonek. Recovery efforts were under way Thursday.

A search was launched after responders received an emergency locator beacon alert late Wednesday night.

Troopers say the National Transportation Safety Board is among responders at the scene. The remains will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

