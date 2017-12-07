The 10 Worst Christmas Presents You Can Get

As discussed on the Mix Morning Show with Devan & Matt –

Is there anyone in your family who always gives TERRIBLE Christmas presents? According to a new survey, bad gifts are most likely to come from your IN-LAWS. Your co-workers are a close second.

Here are the ten WORST Christmas presents people said you can get . . .

1. Ugly clothing.

2. A toiletry kit.

3. Bath salts or a bottle of bubble bath.

4. Socks.

5. T-shirts with funny, clever, or inspirational sayings on them.

6. A movie you’ve already seen.

7. Candles.

8. A handkerchief.

9. A scarf.

10. Soap on a rope.

Overall, people said their significant other gives the BEST gifts, followed by their kids. And even though ugly clothes are the WORST thing you can get, the survey found clothing you actually like is one of the best.