2 charged in seizure of heroin from SUV shipped to Anchorage
By KFQD News
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 12:38 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Federal prosecutors say two men were charged with drug conspiracy after shipping heroin hidden in a sport utility vehicle to Alaska.

Anchorage law enforcement officers Tuesday arrested Alfred Carranza and Jose Rivas-Ortiz Jr. and seized 5 pounds (2.27 kilograms) of heroin.

Alaska State Troopers last week received a tip that a suspicious vehicle was being shipped from Thermal, California, known to be a source for large shipments of illegal drugs, to Anchorage.

Prosecutors say a man contacted the shipping company repeatedly asking about the SUV’s status but did not leave his name.

When the SUV reached Anchorage, a drug-sniffing dog detected drugs. A search revealed 10 bundles within the engine compartment.

Rivas-Ortiz picked up the SUV from the shipper. Officers arrested the suspects as they remove bundles from the SUV.

The post 2 charged in seizure of heroin from SUV shipped to Anchorage appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

RELATED CONTENT

Missile Defense Agency makes test launch calendar classified Alaska official says state likely to lead US in STD rates Theater workers union official sentenced for embezzlement House panel advances rewrite of smoke-free workplace bill Records: 3 Alaska lawmakers had sex harassment complaints Anchorage police open homicide inquiry after man’s death
Comments