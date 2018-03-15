2 climbers missing on Alaska peak presumed dead, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Authorities say two climbers missing on a mountain in southeast Alaska are presumed dead.

Alaska State Troopers say weather initially hampered the search last week for 34-year-old George “Ryan” Johnson of Juneau and 25-year-old Marc-Andre Leclerc of British Columbia.

Troopers say the weather cleared Tuesday and searchers were able to reach the area, where two climbing ropes matching the description of the gear carried by the pair were seen in a crevasse.

The climbers were reported missing after they failed to return from the Juneau Ice Field on March 7.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says immediate recovery efforts aren’t planned because of avalanche danger.

A National Guard helicopter on Sunday searched the south face of the Mendenhall Towers mountain overlooking the ice field but found no clues before weather forced it to return.

