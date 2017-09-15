ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two drivers died Thursday in a crash on the Richardson Highway near North Pole.

Names of the drivers, both men, were not immediately released because next of kin had not been notified.

Alaska State Troopers took calls on the crash at 6:30 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a compact car attempted to cross the divided highway and was hit by a second compact car, which crashed into the driver’s side door.

Both men died at the scene.

The post 2 drivers die in Richardson Highway crash near North Pole appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.