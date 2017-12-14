2 large cruise ship to sail Alaska waters starting in summer
By KFQD News
|
Dec 14, 2017 @ 11:38 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Two cruise ships larger than ones Alaska residents are used to seeing will begin visiting the state this summer.

CoastAlaska News reported Wednesday that the “megaships” are part of a trend that’s sending more tourists to Alaska by sea.

The 4,000-passenger Norwegian Bliss starts making port calls in June. The 5,000-passenger Ovation of the Seas shows up the following year.

The ships will carry up to twice as many passengers as some ships currently sailing in Alaska.

The Bliss will sail week-long round-trips out of Seattle, stopping in Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway. It will also sail to Sawyer Glacier in Tracy Arm Fjord.

The Ovation will be based in Seattle, too. But its Alaska itinerary hasn’t been posted yet.

The post 2 large cruise ship to sail Alaska waters starting in summer appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

