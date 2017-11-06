2 sled dogs killed by train while crossing tracks in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Railroad officials say two sled dogs were killed near Nenana after being hit by a train.

KTVA reports that the dogs were hit on Friday as the train sounded its horn and attempted to stop. Tim Sullivan, the railroad’s director of external affairs, said the musher tried to stop the dogs before the railroad crossing, but they continued to cross.

No one was injured in the incident besides the two dogs.

The musher was riding an all-terrain vehicle being towed by the dogs.

Sullivan said the musher, whose name wasn’t being released by the railroad, will not face any charges or citations.

