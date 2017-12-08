2-vehicle crash on Park Highway kills 1 person, injures 2
By KFQD News
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 11:38 AM

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) – One person died and two were injured in a crash on the Parks Highway near Talkeetna.

Alaska State Troopers took a call on the crash just after 1 p.m. Thursday. They say two vehicles were involved in the accident about a mile south of the turnoff to Talkeetna Spur Road.

Drivers and a passenger were transported to a hospital, where one person was pronounced dead.

Names of the victims were not immediately released because next of kin had not been notified.

The post 2-vehicle crash on Park Highway kills 1 person, injures 2 appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Devan Visits Alaska’s Wood-Tikchik State Par...
Alaska House not giving up on session after Senate...
SCIENCE!! Your TP Personality Profile
Baby Trains with Rocky!
US fishermen’s catch up in value, volume declines ...
Ladies and Gentlemen, We Have Winners!
Comments