As mentioned on the Mix Morning Show – this is the 2nd most viewed video on Facebook in 2016 (so far, at least). (Number 1 was the laughing “Chewbacca Mom,” but we’ve all seen that already).

Do you remember the Tears for Fears song ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World?’ Well, prepare to be awed! And then demand more hammered dulcimer music from your favorite radio station!

Meet backyard musician Ted Yoder….