2017 Academy Awards Nominations

La La Land earned 14 nominations, tying the record with Titanic and All About Eve.

The 89th Academy Awards airs Sunday, February 26th at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

Check out the entire list below:

Picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Directing

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Actress in a leading role:

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Adapted Screenplay

“Lion,” by Luke Davis

“Arrival,” by Eric Heisserer

“Moonlight,” by Barry Jenkins

“Hidden Figures,” by Theodore Melfi and Allison Schroeder

“Fences,” by August Wilson

Original Screenplay

“Manchester by the Sea,” by Kenneth Lonergan,

“Hell or High Water,” by Taylor Sheridan

“La La Land,” by Damien Chazelle

“20th Century Women,” Mike Mills

“The Lobster,” by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos

Cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Documentary feature

“Fire at Sea”

“I am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“OJ: Made in America”

“13th”

Documentary short:

“Extermis”

“4.1 miles”

“Joe’s Violins”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

Foreign language film:

“Toni Erdmann,” Germany

“The Salesman,” Iran

“A Man Called Ove,” Sweden

“Tanna,” Australia

“Land of Mine,” Denmark

Sound editing

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”



Sound mixing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours”



Original song

“City of Stars” (“La La Land”)

“How Far I’ll Go” (“Moana”)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” (“La La Land”)

“The Empty Chair” (“Jim: The James Foley Story”)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (“Trolls”)

Visual effects:

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Makeup and hairstyling

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

Costume design

Mary Zophres, “La La Land”

Madeline Fontaine, “Jackie”

Consolata Boyle, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Colleen Atwood, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Joanna Johnston, “Allied”

Film Editing

“Arrival”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

Live-action short

“Ennemis intérieurs,” Selim Azzazi

“La femme et le TGV,” Timo von Gunten

“Silent Nights,” Aske Bang, Kim Magnusson

“Sing,” Kristof Deák, Anna Udvardy “Timecode,” Juanjo Gimenez

Animated Short Film

“Blind Vashya”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigareets”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Animated Feature Film

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”