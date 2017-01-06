2017 Grammy Nominations

Meghan Trainor (Last years Best New Artist) Announced The Grammy Nominations Dec. 6th 2016. The live show is on Sunday Feb. 12th at 4pm Alaska Time. Listen to Devan & Matt on the Mix Morning Show to find out how to win a trip to the Grammy’s to see them LIVE.

Album of the Year Nominees

“25,” Adele

“Lemonade,” Beyoncé

“Purpose,” Justin Bieber

“Views,” Drake

“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year Nominees

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“Hello,” Adele

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

Best New Artists Nominees

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Record of the Year Nominees

“Hello,” Adele

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Hello,” Adele

“Hold Up,” Beyonce

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber

“Piece by Piece (Idol version),” Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande

Best Pop Vocal Album

”25,” Adele

“Purpose,” Justin Bieber

“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande

“Confident,” Demi Lovato

“This Is Acting,” Sia

Best Dance/Electric Album

“Skin,” Flume

“Electronica 1: The Time Machine,” Jean-Michel Jarre

“Epoch,” Tycho

“Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future,” Underworld

“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII,” Louie Vega

Best Rock Album

“California,” Blink-182

“Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage The Elephant

“Magma,” Gojira

“Death Of A Bachelor,” Panic! At The Disco

“Weezer,” Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

“22, A Million,” Bon Iver

“Blackstar,” David Bowie

“The Hope Six Demolition Project,” PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression,” Iggy Pop

“A Moon Shaped Pool,” Radiohead

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“My Church,” Maren Morris

“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Lemonade,” Beyoncé

“Ology,” Gallant

“We Are King,” KING

“Malibu,” Anderson .Paak

“Anti,” Rihanna

Best Rap Performance

“No Problem,” Chance The Rapper feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda,” Desiigner

“Pop Style,” Drake feat. The Throne

“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana & Infared

“That Part,” ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

See the full list of nominations here.

James Corden will host music’s biggest night on Feb. 12 at 8/7c on CBS.