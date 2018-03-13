2020 Board of Fisheries meeting headed to central peninsula

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The Board of Fisheries meeting in 2020 will be held in the central peninsula area for the first time in 20 years.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Saturday that the area’s governments and fishermen since 1999 have had to travel to Anchorage for the full Upper Cook Inlet finfish board meeting.

The board has held work sessions on the peninsula since then, most recently in 2016, but not a full deliberative board meeting.

Board of Fisheries Chairman John Jensen said the board had previously decided to continue holding its meetings in Anchorage, but reopened the discussion after requests from Kenai Peninsula local governments and the public.

The Upper Cook Inlet board meetings typically last about 14 days.

Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com

