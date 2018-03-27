3-year-old boy shot, mortally wounded in Utqiagvik

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 3-year old died following a shooting in a home in the North Slope community of Utqiagvik.

North Slope Borough spokesman David Fauske says borough police shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday responded to the home.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports the wounded child was transported to Samuel Simmonds Memorial Hospital.

Fauske says an air ambulance attempted to fly the boy to Anchorage for treatment but he died on the way.

Borough officials say the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation but that there is no public safety concern for residents.

Borough officials say the death has hit the community formerly known as Barrow hard and the boy’s name will not be immediately released.

