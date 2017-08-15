5 rescued after Alaska plane makes emergency landing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Five people aboard a commuter plane were rescued Monday after an emergency landing in waters near southeast Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers say the Monday morning incident occurred near Coghlan Island a few miles from Juneau during a flight from Skagway.

Troopers say the five occupants swam to shore after the engine of the Alaska Seaplanes Cessna T207 stopped properly functioning because of a mechanical issue. The aircraft landed about 150 feet from the island. The plane later sank.

Troopers say the pilot and four passengers were medically evaluated.

Troopers say the passengers were flown out by another company plane while the pilot, 33-year-old Joshua Poirier of Juneau, remained on the beach. He was later flown out.

According to Troopers, the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the incident.

