Alaska Air National Guard rescues critically injured climber
By KFQD News
|
Jun 25, 2018 @ 1:35 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A critically injured climber suspended by rope and climbing gear was rescued by the Alaska Air National Guard in southwest Alaska.

The climber suffered traumatic injuries Saturday in a fall of more than 100 feet (30.5 meters) in the Neacola Mountains within Lake Clark National Park and Preserve.

Lt. Col. Keenan Zerkel in a release says a Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th Rescue Squadron and an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft from the 211th Rescue Squadron carried pararescuemen to the scene.

Clouds parted to allow a pararescueman to be hoisted to the injured climber.

Zerkel says the rescue was extremely high risk. The helicopter had to hover near the mountain’s vertical face and deploy a long hoist line.

The helicopter reached Providence Alaska Medical Center at 6 a.m. Sunday.

