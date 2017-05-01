Alaska approves $3.5M for legislature office building

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska lawmakers have approved $3.5 million in renovations to be spent on renovations for their new office building in Anchorage.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pv8lOy) the Legislative Council approved the funding proposal on Thursday.

The committee chairman, Democratic Representative Sam Kito III, says the money will be used to update the facility and bring the building’s features up to code.

The renovations will include heating upgrades, ventilation, electrical and plumbing projects.

Kito says construction will begin soon.

