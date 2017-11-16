Alaska board reaffirms ban on using planes to hunt sheep

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Board of Game has reaffirmed that using an airplane to spot Dall sheep while hunting is illegal.

The Peninsula Clarion reports that the board on Tuesday narrowly shot down a proposal that would have repealed the regulation on using planes to hunt the sheep.

The ban was put in place in 2015 and has since survived much scrutiny. It was instituted on grounds that airplanes give certain hunters an unfair advantage, among other reasons.

John Frost wrote the proposal, saying the regulation causes crowding and safety issues. His proposal also claimed the ban is redundant to another federal regulation that already bans harassment of wildlife by airplanes.

Board members also voted against a proposal that would have loosened the distance requirement for hunting coyotes with the use of an airplane.

