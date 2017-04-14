Alaska city officials to pass a new trash disposal ordinance

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – Alaska officials are in favor of an ordinance they hope will keep city neighborhoods and bears safer.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2oGFwR1 ) city of Sitka’s Assembly voted unanimously on the first reading of a new ordinance that will make it easier for police to issue fines to residents for improper trash disposal Tuesday.

Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt says under the new rule, the act will be considered a minor offense and will only require a court appearance after the third violation. Fines are $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second and $200 for the third.

Currently, the police officers and the offenders have to present themselves in court, which Ankerfelt says is a waste of time for everybody.

The ordinance will receive final approval April 25.

