Alaska commission looks into expunging criminal records

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker in his Public Safety Action Plan has called for lawmakers to look into expunging criminal records for good behavior.

KTVA-TV reports that members of the Alaska Criminal Justice Commission are now looking into legislation aimed at removing barriers for former inmates to get back into the job force.

The TV station reports that Alaska residents could see a legislative proposal as early as the 2019 session.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Dean Williams said the discussion of whether to allow expunged records is “a good one” because he “thinks it’s the right thing to do.”

But Republican Sen. John Coghill of North Pole says allowing expunged records will be very difficult to do.

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

