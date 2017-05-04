Alaska Communications reports 1Q loss

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $676,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Anchorage, Alaska-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 2 cents per share.

The Alaska broadband and service company posted revenue of $56.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.37. A year ago, they were trading at $1.77.

