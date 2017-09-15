Alaska communities request land be put into federal trust

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Two Alaska tribal communities are hoping to take advantage of a policy change that allows for land to be placed into federal trust.

The Daily News-Miner reported (http://bit.ly/2x09KTj ) Thursday that the Gwichyaa Zhee Gwich’in Tribal Government for the village of Fort Yukon, located northeast of Fairbanks, submitted a request to place into trust a series of contiguous lots adding up to as much as 83,750 square feet (7,780 square meters). While in the Kenai Peninsula, the village of Ninilchik has requested to place 2.5 acres (10,100 square meters) into trust.

The applications follow a 2016 change in policy when federal courts and the U.S. Department of Interior retracted a longstanding ban on Alaska tribes putting land into trust.

Cori Mills, an assistant attorney general for Alaska, says the policy change brings a “new world” to Alaska.

