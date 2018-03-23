Alaska February employment down 2,300 jobs from 2017

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – State labor officials say Alaska lost about 2,300 jobs in February compared to the same month last year.

Total employment fell an estimated 0.7 percent in February from February 2017.

Employment in oil and gas jobs declined 6.8 percent through the loss of 700 jobs.

Retail was down 2.3 percent with the loss of 800 jobs. Construction fell 0.8 percent, representing a loss of 100 jobs, a smaller loss than in recent months. All three sectors of government lost jobs.

The manufacturing sector and the transportation, warehousing and utilities sector both gained 100 jobs. Health care added 1,000 jobs since February 2017 for a 2.7 percent increase.

Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 7.3 percent in February. The comparable national rate was 4.1 percent.

