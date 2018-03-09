JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An aging Alaska ferry suffered mechanical issues over the weekend, leaving six Southeast Alaska basketball teams stranded in Sitka.

The Juneau Empire reports that the M/V LeConte ferry broke down on Saturday as the schools’ teams were set to leave a tournament at Mt. Edgecumbe High School.

The teams from Angoon, Kake and Hoonah are safely home now and back in school, but not before troubleshooting their travel arrangements.

Tour company Allen Marine keeps a smaller ferry ready to go in Sitka and was able to get the kids home on Monday.

The post Alaska ferry issue strands basketball teams at tournament appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.