Alaska food bank implements measures to limit waste

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, the main hunger alleviation program for the peninsula, collected more than 750,000 pounds of food in 2017.

The Peninsula Clarion reports Kenai Peninsula Food Bank Executive Director Linda Swarner says food bank staff and volunteers do their best to make sure none of that goes to waste.

Swarner says the food bank trains its staff and volunteers to evaluate when something can be used rather than making a snap judgment.

Swarner says the food bank reuses the coffee grounds. That goes into a small compost pile the Food Bank keeps and gives local farmers access to.

Soda cans get recycled and donated to a youth organization. The plastic domes that cover cakes or baked goods are given out for various purposes, such as miniature greenhouses.

