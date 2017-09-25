Alaska Gov. Walker proposes head tax to boost state revenue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker will propose a head tax on Alaskans to partially fill the multi-billion dollar gap between state revenue and spending.

The governor, an independent, at special legislative session next month will propose a 1.5 percent flat tax on wages or self-employment income.

Retirement income such as Social Security would not be taxed. Interest income, dividends and capital gains also would not be taxed.

The tax would be capped at $2,200 or double the previous year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend. This year’s dividend is announced at $1,100, so the maximum tax paid, at an income level of $147,000 or above, would be $2,200.

Department of Revenue Commissioner Sheldon Fisher says the tax is projected to take in about $320 million, leaving a revenue gap of up to $500 million.

