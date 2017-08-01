Alaska governor signs state capital budget with no vetoes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker has signed into law a state capital budget that his office says is the smallest enacted in Alaska since 2000.

The package, funded largely with federal dollars, was passed by lawmakers during a one-day special session last week.

Its passage came three months later than usual. It got caught up in the legislative bickering over how best to address the state’s deficit. That dispute remains unresolved.

Walker says the measure was signed with no vetoes.

Walker’s office says the measure leverages nearly $1.2 billion in federal funds for transportation, village water infrastructure, energy and housing projects.

His office says it also fulfills the state’s legal obligation to provide for a new school for the rural community of Kivalina.

