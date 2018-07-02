Alaska governor wants corps to suspend mine project review

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to suspend its environmental review of a proposed copper and gold mine near a major salmon fishery.

Walker questions whether the proposed Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska is ready to move forward.

The CEO of the Pebble Limited Partnership says Walker doesn’t make a compelling case for suspending the process.

The Pebble Limited Partnership in December applied for a permit with the corps. The corps recently conclude a comment period that allowed people to share their views, cite any concerns and offer suggestions on the scope of the review.

Critics have complained about the corps’ process. The corps hasn’t yet responded to Walker’s request.

A company courted as a potential investor backed away from the project in May.

