JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker favors a law to set the limit of how much lawmakers can pull from the earnings of Alaska’s oil-wealth fund to pay for state government and yearly checks to residents.

Walker told reporters Tuesday that a lack of such a structure could be risky for the fund’s sustainability.

The House proposed using oil-wealth fund earnings as part of the budget it passed Monday. That meant limiting the size of the dividend payout to Alaskans from an estimated $2,650 to $1,600.

House leaders were noncommittal about Walker’s proposal. They still believe there has to be other measures taken as part of a fiscal plan for the state, including reinstituting an income tax and changing oil taxes.

However, the Senate has been lukewarm to those proposals.

The post Alaska governor wants limit on oil-wealth fund draws in law appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.