Alaska has mixed reviews to court upholding ‘roadless rule’

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A federal court upheld a rule limiting road construction and logging on national forestland around the country.

KTOO.org reports (http://bit.ly/2xmKSWl ) Alaska conservation groups like the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council, which opposes expanded logging in the Tongass National Forest, on Thursday celebrated the ruling.

Executive Director of the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council Meredith Trainor calls the decision a “huge victory.”

But Alaska Assistant Attorney General Cori Mills says the state is disappointed in the ruling and is still reviewing whether it would appeal.

Alaska’s timber industry sided with the state.

The roadless rule was put into place by the Clinton administration and has since seen numerous challenges from Alaska and other states in federal courts all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

