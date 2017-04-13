Alaska House OKs oil-wealth fund bill with conditions

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska House has passed legislation calling for structured draws from the state’s oil-wealth fund to help fill Alaska’s multibillion-dollar deficit.

The House worked off a version of the bill that passed the Senate but made numerous changes, including to the size of the dividend Alaskans initially would receive from the fund and the calculation of future dividends.

The House also made the bill contingent upon legislative passage of a broad-based tax and the version of an oil tax and credit overhaul that passed the House.

House Finance Committee Co-Chair Paul Seaton sees the language as a way to try to coax the Senate into negotiating on a more comprehensive fiscal plan.

The bill, which passed 22-18, will go to a conference committee if the Senate disagrees with the changes.

