Alaska House Republicans want budget cuts; level unclear

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska House Republicans want cuts to the state operating budget but GOP leaders aren’t saying how deep cuts must be to win over members.

House Minority Leader Charisse Millett and Rep. Mike Chenault say members have differing views on what level of cuts would be enough for them.

A vote to fund a full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend this year complicated efforts to pass a budget, exposing fractures within the House majority and giving minority Republicans potential leverage to seek additional cuts before a final package is voted on.

Millett voted for a full dividend. She doesn’t think that’s sustainable but says it’s in keeping with state law. She says she has vowed to uphold state laws.

She says there must be discussion, though, on changing the current law.

