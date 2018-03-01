Alaska lawmaker takes training after policy vetting pledge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska state lawmaker says she has relented and taken required training to prevent harassment and discrimination.

Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson says she did so after being assured that an updated legislative policy addressing sexual and other harassment would be vetted by a third-party.

A legislative working group drafted a rewrite of the existing policy and said it would seek comments on it from legislative staff and the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Wilson says she wants to make sure that whatever new policy is put in place will work and allow for a safe environment. The existing policy has been criticized as too vague.

Minority Republicans were critical of how allegations of inappropriate behavior by former Democratic Rep. Dean Westlake were handled. He resigned in December.

