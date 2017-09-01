Alaska lawmakers preparing for 4th special session this year

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Gov. Bill Walker plans to call an October special session focused primarily on revenue.

In a statement, Walker says he plans to convene the session Oct. 23 in Juneau. Between now and then, he says he and his administration will work with legislators to narrow the focus on revenue options “to ensure a productive session.”

Walker’s office says an agenda will be issued on or before Sept. 22.

This will be the fourth special session this year. Previous special sessions focused on passing a budget and addressing oil and gas tax credits that political leaders said were no longer affordable.

The state is mired in a budget deficit amid continued low oil prices. Walker says the state can’t keep drawing down on savings to pay for services.

