Alaska lawmakers seek to separate federal, state pot rules

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Three Alaska lawmakers have joined forces to rewrite a resolution pertaining to the separation of federal marijuana regulations and the state’s legal pot industry.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that Democrat state Rep. David Guttenberg of Fairbanks, Independent state Rep. Jason Grenn of Anchorage and Republican state rep. Louise Stutes of Kodiak are spearheading an effort to rewrite the resolution.

The lawmakers’ decision comes after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recent move to rescind what’s known as the Cole Memorandum, an Obama-era policy discouraging the federal government from interfering with states’ legal marijuana industries.

Guttenberg said that Sessions’ policy shift seeks to cut “Alaska’s legal marijuana industry off at the knees.”

Guttenberg said federal regulations contradict what Alaska residents voted for and infringe on states’ rights.

