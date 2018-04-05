Alaska Legislature to meet on confirmations next week

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Legislature plans to meet in joint session Tuesday to consider Gov. Bill Walker’s nominees for Cabinet positions and appointments to boards and commissions.

Walker has nominated Sheldon Fisher as Revenue commissioner; Leslie Ridle as Administration commissioner, and Mike Navarre as Commerce commissioner.

He also has chosen health commissioner Valerie Davidson to become lieutenant governor should that post become vacant. State law calls for a governor to make such an appointment.

Craig Fleener, who works in the administration’s Washington, D.C., office, has held that role, but Walker spokesman Austin Baird says Walker opted for the commissioner of a major department to hold it instead.

Anti-abortion activists are opposing Walker’s nomination of Kenni Linden to the Board of Certified Direct-Entry Midwives over her past work with Planned Parenthood.

