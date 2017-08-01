Alaska man charged with murder in fatal hatchet attack

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 49-year-old Alaska man is charged with murder in a fatal hatchet attack on another man at a Fairbanks bar.

Brett Gilbert is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Mark Mitchell. Fairbanks police say Mitchell died Monday in Anchorage, where he was flown for treatment following the attack at Club Manchu Sunday evening.

Police say video footage and their investigation showed Gilbert struck Mitchell on the side of the neck without any apparent provocation or any warning. According to police, Gilbert used the hatchet to strike Mitchell numerous times in the face and neck.

Police say the attack ended after a bystander grabbed Gilbert, who ran off.

Gilbert was arrested Sunday night and initially charged with attempted murder. Online court records don’t list an attorney for him.

