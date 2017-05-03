Alaska mansion sale could fund peninsula road repairs

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Kenai City Council will vote May 17 to decide if it should sell a mansion on the peninsula’s south beach to gain funds for road improvements.

The Peninsula Clarion reported (http://bit.ly/2qrR0cn ) Tuesday that Anchorage-based PRL Logistics has put an offer of $825,000 on the house.

The company plans to move its headquarters to Kenai and use the house for office space, lodging, entertainment and airport-related activities.

The house is four stories and 7,556 square feet. It had been built by the founders of Royal Pacific Fisheries, Marvin and Rosetta Dragseth.

The sale would give Kenai the funding needed to fix its south beach access road.

City Manager Paul Ostrander says the $825,000 asking price would probably be enough for construction.

He says the construction plan could include paving the road.

