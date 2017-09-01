Alaska marijuana regulator deflects conflict questions

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) – The chairman of the board that regulates Alaska’s legal marijuana industry is defending himself against conflict of interest questions.

Peter Mlynarik told Soldotna radio station KSRM (http://bit.ly/2eriiIe) he was involved in getting to the local ballot a measure that would bar marijuana businesses outside of cities in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Mlynarik, who chairs the Marijuana Control Board and is the police chief of Soldotna, participated in a call-in program in which some callers raised questions about that.

His involvement in signature gathering prompted concerns during his confirmation vote before the Legislature, though he was easily confirmed.

Five members serve on the Marijuana Control Board. The current makeup includes two industry members and members representing public safety, rural Alaska and public health. Mlynarik holds the public safety seat.

