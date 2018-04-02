ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – One of only three marijuana testing labs in Alaska has shut down, leaving the state’s cannabis growers with only two options for state-mandated testing.

The Juneau Empire reports Steep Hill Alaska, of Anchorage, declared in an Instagram post Thursday that the lab is “suspending cannabis testing operations on March 31, 2018.”

The lab says it has to relocate after “Wells Fargo called in the loan on our building.” The lab says the bank will foreclose the space if the lab does not move out.

Alaska Wells Fargo spokesman Brian Kennedy said by email, “It is currently Wells Fargo’s policy not to knowingly bank marijuana businesses, based on federal laws under which the sale and use of marijuana is still illegal.”

With Steep Hill’s closure, Anchorage-based CannTest and Wasilla-based New Frontier Research now are the only available testing labs in the state.

—

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The post Alaska marijuana testing lab closes, leaving only 2 in state appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.