Alaska men seek class status for property seizure lawsuit

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – Two men suing the Petersburg, Alaska borough, a local police officer, a regional narcotics task force and state law enforcement are trying to broaden the lawsuit into a class action that would allow more plaintiffs to become involved.

KFSK.org (http://bit.ly/2uUQsva ) reported Monday Danny Thompson and Greg Richeson say in separate investigations in 2013, Petersburg police officers obtained search warrants and seized property from their homes and did not return the items for years.

Thompson says his belongings have been returned. Richeson still is waiting for the return of his possessions.

The suit challenges the secrecy of search warrants for law enforcement investigations that do not result in criminal charges. If it ends up going to trial, the case won’t go before a jury until next year.

