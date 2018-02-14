Alaska musher Allen Moore wins Yukon Quest sled dog race

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 60-year-old Alaska musher has won the 2018 Yukon Quest sled dog race.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Two Rivers musher Allen Moore reached the finish line in Whitehorse, Yukon, at about 8 a.m. local time.

The victory was Moore’s third in the 1,000-mile (1,610-kilometer) race between Fairbanks and Whitehorse.

Hans Gatt and Lance Mackey each have won the four times.

Moore finished with all 14 dogs he started with.

The race began in Fairbanks on Feb. 3 with 26 teams. Eleven teams have scratched and 14 remained on the trail early Tuesday morning.

