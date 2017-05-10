Alaska Natives focus on Trump administration

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Natives want a seat at the table in Washington.

The radio station KYUK reports (http://bit.ly/2pxqf2q ) the Alaska Federation of Natives says it’s developing ways to work with President Donald Trump’s administration to advance Alaska Native priorities.

AFN President Julie Kitka says she hopes bills pass that would allot land to Alaska Native veterans and that she hopes to work with the Secretary of Agriculture on a task force about rural America.

Kitka says the AFN board will discuss issues facing indigenous peoples during a meeting with members of the Cabinet traveling to Alaska. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is traveling to Fairbanks this week.

AFN members will also be traveling to Washington to meet with members of the administration and with Alaska’s Congressional delegation.

