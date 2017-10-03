JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott has shot down a proposed ballot measure that calls for improved vetting of all projects that impact salmon streams, but supporters are trying to override his rejection.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2yUed8x ) that Superior Court Judge Mark Rindner will hear oral arguments in an appeal on Tuesday. Mallott last month ruled the measure unconstitutional, and thus invalid for the 2018 ballot.

The measure is proposed by Mike Wood of the Susitna River Coalition, Gayla Hoseth of Dillingham and Brian Kraft of Anchorage. It calls for improved vetting, but also seeks to declare all Alaska water bodies salmon-bearing unless proven otherwise.

Mallott followed an analysis by the Alaska Department of Law that found the proposed measure calls for specific appropriations, which Alaska’s constitution forbids for ballot initiatives.

The post Alaska official denies pro-salmon vote, but appeal scheduled appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.