ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Wreckage found on Admiralty Island near Juneau has been identified as the remnants of a plane that crashed in 2008.

Alaska State Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain says the tail number on the aircraft located Wednesday matches that of a Cessna 182 floatplane missing since Aug. 9, 2008, which went down with two people inside.

DeSpain says the remains of two people were reported in the wreckage, but they’ve yet to be recovered and positively identified.

A massive search was underway for 56-year-old Brian Andrews and 24-year-old Brandon Andrews when their plane crashed nine years ago.

KTVA reports that troopers and a National Transportation Safety Board investigator are hoping to examine the wreckage by Friday.

The post Alaska plane, remains of 2 men missing since 2008 believed to be found appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.