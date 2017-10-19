Alaska police receive aid to rid state of violent offenders

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Acting U.S. Attorney for Alaska Bryan Schroder has announced that federal prosecutors are offering Anchorage police and Alaska State Troopers greater aid to get violent offenders off the streets.

KTVA reports that the move follows U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ plan this week to resurrect Project Safe Neighborhoods, an initiative that promotes giving additional tools to local programs targeting gun crime.

Schroder said a federal agent is being placed on-call to respond to Anchorage murders and shootings. A task force is also being convened to examine and compare bullet casings and other evidence left at shooting scenes.

Schroder said for cases in rural Alaska, an assistant U.S. attorney will be assigned to work with troopers to identify and target violent offenders in a similar capacity.

