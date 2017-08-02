BIRCHWOOD, Alaska (AP) – Construction at an Alaska police training facility is nearing completion, and project managers say it should open this fall.

The Chugiak-Eagle River Star (http://bit.ly/2w5WWro ) reported Sunday the Southcentral Law Enforcement Tactical Training Center in Birchwood, which is progressing ahead of schedule, will have four shooting ranges catering to local, state and federal law enforcement.

Director of Maintenance and Operations for the Anchorage Public Works Department Alan Czajkowski says construction is expected to cost $4.6 million, the land was purchased for $1.95 million, and the project design cost approximately $487,000.

The project has been in the works for more than 10 years.

Czajkowski says the Alaska Legislature appropriated millions of dollars to design the facility and secure the land on which to build, and crews began clearing the property in 2016.

The post Alaska police training facility nears completion appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.