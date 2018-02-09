Alaska prosecutors ask for change as caseloads soar

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska prosecutors are asking for additional resources so they can hold more criminal offenders accountable.

Alaska Public Media reported Thursday that the state has had upward trends in recent years with violent crimes and property crimes. The upticks come as the Department of Law’s Criminal Division has been hit with deep budget cuts.

The department says the circumstances have forced district attorneys to prioritize going after violent felonies ahead of any other cases, including non-violent felonies and misdemeanors.

In response, Gov. Bill Walker has asked the Legislature for more than $1.2 million to add five state prosecutors. Two would be based in Anchorage, and there would be one each added to the district attorneys’ offices in Bethel and Kotzebue. The plan would also add support staff.

