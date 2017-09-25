Alaska provides public voter data to panel after fee paid

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An official says the state of Alaska has provided publicly available data to a presidential commission investigating alleged voter fraud.

State Division of Elections Director Josie Bahnke says the commission paid the requested $21 for the information and that the state sent a CD with information related to active voters on Sept. 8.

She says no confidential information was provided.

In a letter to the commission last month, Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott said $21 was the standard fee for a CD copy of a list containing the names, addresses and political party affiliations of voters.

He said the state would not disclose information considered confidential under state law, including Social Security information and driver license numbers, ages or dates of birth of voters.

The lieutenant governor oversees elections in Alaska.

