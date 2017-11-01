Alaska regulators order review of oil wells after leak

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – State oil and gas regulators are ordering oil wells that share a similar design to one that failed earlier this year in northern Alaska to be shut in and reported to the state.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is calling for the review of thousands of oil wells in the North Slope by the end of this year.

The action comes after an oil well operated by a subsidiary of BP leaked oil and natural gas in April. BP officials said the leak occurred because a piece of a well casing buckled under pressure from thawing permafrost.

Commission officials say it isn’t clear how many wells share a similar design, but the well that leaked was of an older design.

