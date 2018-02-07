ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Police in Alaska’s largest city say a man robbed a fast food restaurant and attempted a get-away by burying his coat in fresh snow.

Anchorage police Tuesday morning received a report of a robbery at a Taco Bell.

The suspect wore a black, hooded jacket and a black towel covered his face. He claimed to be carrying a gun, and after demanding money, he fled on foot.

As patrol officers responded, dispatchers took a call of a man taking off his outerwear and burying it in snow three blocks from the restaurant.

The clothing matched what the suspect had worn. Officers followed tracks and spotted a man several blocks away who was not dressed for temperatures in the low 20s.

Police arrested the 34-year-old man. He faces charges including robbery.

The post Alaska robbery suspect buries coat but gets caught cold appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.